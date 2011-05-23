Triveni Digital's Ralph Bachofen to Present at BroadcastAsia2011 and Chair the 'TV and Technology Advancements' Track

Bachofen Will Address Application of Standards-Based Rules for More Effective Video Monitoring and Troubleshooting

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 23, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ralph Bachofen, the company's vice president of sales and head of marketing, will be leading a session entitled "Minimizing False Alarms for Better Video Troubleshooting" at BroadcastAsia2011. Bachofen will present at 2 p.m. on June 24, and he also has been selected to chair the day's full lineup of sessions within "TV and Technology Advancements."

"Video monitoring is a complex but critical undertaking, as effective DTV delivery depends on the proper application of various standards-based rules," said Bachofen. "During my BroadcastAsia2011 session, I will provide an overview of how different standards now can be used by broadcasters to minimize false alarms and dedicate their resources toward troubleshooting meaningful errors. Within this discussion, I will explain how the more specific filtering enabled by SCTE-142 can be leveraged easily to speed up the identification of errors and resolution of issues that threaten service quality."

Bachofen has more than 15 years of experience in voice and multimedia over Internet Protocol (IP), telecommunications, and the semiconductor industry. He joined Triveni Digital from Conexant Systems, a semiconductor company driving broadband communications for the digital home. His professional career also includes senior technical and marketing roles at Siemens and Accelerated Networks, and his education includes an Executive Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in telecommunication technologies. Bachofen is a regular speaker at various industry conferences, and he has been a past speaker at the BroadcastAsia2010 conference.

BroadcastAsia2011 runs from June 21-24 at Suntec Singapore, bringing a plethora of the latest innovations, revolutionary technologies, and programs to broadcast industry experts and professionals.

