Vimond joins Akamai NetAlliance partnership

Vimond Media Solutions has entered a partnership with Akamai that allows Vimond to bundle Akamai's media distribution services with its own online video platform.

The deal positions Vimond to offer broadcasters and service providers a single source for designing, deploying and supporting over-the-top (OTT) services.

Vimond is now a member of Akamai's NetAlliance Partner Program. The Akamai-Vimond NetAlliance Partnership benefits customers by defragmenting the complex ecosystem of solutions needed to deploy OTT services.

