Boinx Software Announces Mouseposé for the Mac App Store

Puchheim, Germany – January 19, 2011 – Boinx Software today announced the availability of Mouseposé, the essential mouse pointer-highlighting tool for presentations, screencasts or demos, at the Mac App Store. Mouseposé, which helps to capture, hold and guide your audience’s attention, is available now for $16.99 US.

“We are thrilled to have Mouseposé available in the Mac App Store,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Mouseposé is the perfect tool to grab your audiences’ attention and keep them focused throughout your presentation. Our fifth app to hit the Mac App Store, we are thrilled with the reception we are receiving from customers and proud to be a part of this new purchase and download platform. We are working hard to make sure that all of our apps are available in the Mac App Store soon.”

When activated, Mouseposé dims your screen and shines a spotlight on the area around your mouse pointer, helping to guide your audience’s attention to an area of interest. Mouse clicks can easily be lost during presentations, so Mouseposé lets audiences visualize each mouse click by drawing a red circle around your mouse pointer each time you click. In addition, you can customize your clicks to coincide with a specific sound, and even give your right and left clicks different colors in order to easily tell them apart. When your mouse lingers over a window for an extended period of time, the focus automatically expands to highlight the window. Mouseposé also sports keystroke visualization tools, so that your audience sees each key you press for easier comprehension of product demos or training.

Mouseposé is available today at the Mac App Store for $16.99 US.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan