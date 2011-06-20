Boston University Installs Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and Broadcast Panel

Milpitas, CA – June 15, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Boston University’s College of Communication (COM) is using Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel in their Production and Journalism studios.

The studios are extensively used by hundreds of students and faculty in both course and extracurricular applications, specifically butv10 and butv10.com, the University’s student produced campus channel and website. In addition, numerous production professionals in the Greater Boston area rent the facilities.

The ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and Broadcast Panel are at the heart of COM’s two full production studios. They are being used for everything from butv10’s live programming to the seven other studio based series in production, including the 2011 Telly Award winning On That Point. “The ATEM products allow us greater dexterity in our production capability,” said Assistant Professor Christophor Cavalieri, butv10’s faculty advisor. “They are great tools to train the next generation of multi camera production professionals.”

The transition to the ATEM hardware was seamless, with students and technical staffers completing production of weekly shows and other major projects after a single training session. COM’s Post Production Specialist Jake Kassen explained, “These studios are professional environments outfitted with top of the line equipment, which now includes a fully functional switcher and panel that are simple enough to both learn and teach.”

He continued, “The ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher’s numerous inputs and outputs allow users to customize their workflows, and the Broadcast Panel is so intuitive, it takes the hands on learning experience to new heights.” Students from around the country attending this summer’s Academy of Media Production (AMP) program at COM will be working with ATEM. AMP is a nationally acclaimed program for high school students interested in exploring educational and professional opportunities in media production. Kassen added, “As we prepare for the Academy of Media Production, we know we selected the right quality equipment to give these young students the best production experience possible.”

About ATEM

Empower live creativity with the new ATEM product switchers! For the first time extremely powerful broadcast grade features, incredibly small size and low cost have been designed in a live production switcher! ATEM production switchers include 4 upstream keyers each with independent chroma, shaped and linear keying, 2 downstream keyers, stinger effects, graphic wipes, media players for stills and clips and a built in DVE for amazing DVE transitions or key repositioning. For portable use, the built in Multi View showing all cameras, preview and program can be viewed on a single SDI or HDMI monitor.

ATEM also includes loads of HDMI and SDI inputs allowing both professional SDI cameras as well as consumer HDMI cameras and computers to be connected. Only ATEM allows low cost HDMI consumer cameras in a professional switcher so it's easy for customers starting out in live production! ATEM includes a free software control panel and media pool management software for Mac OS X and Windows XP. ATEM is sold independently of the hardware control panel allowing lower initial cost and greater customization. ATEM retails for only US$2,495.

Press Photography

Product photos of ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

About Boston University

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized private research university with more than 30,000 students participating in undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. BU consists of 17 colleges and schools along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes which are central to the school's research and teaching mission.

Boston University’s College of Communication (COM) specializes in Film and Television, Journalism, Mass Communication, Advertising and Public Relations. With more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, COM integrates a strong liberal arts core with a heavy focus on preparing students for careers as communication professionals. COM’s faculty is a blend of traditional academicians and widely experienced professionals. For more information, please check www.bu.edu/com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company's DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.