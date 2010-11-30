MultiDyne Enters RF Fiber Transport Market with Introduction of the SatLink SL-2150 Satellite Fiber Optic Link at GV Expo 2010

WASHINGTON, D.C., NOVEMBER 30, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will be making its debut in the RF Fiber transport space with the introduction of its new MultiDyne SatLink SL-2150 Satellite Fiber Optic Link at this year’s GV Expo 2010 (Booth 552) in Washington, D.C. With the new SatLink SL-2150, satellite dishes can connect with distant control rooms, network operation centers or broadcast head ends.

The SatLink SL-2150 not only offers an alternative to coaxial cabling in teleport earth stations, but it has been designed to provide very low carrier-to-noise ratio and linear performance, resulting in a cost-effective and technically superior installation for the satellite signal user. MultiDyne products have traditionally been engineered to give industry-leading performance when compared with any other fiber optic links, the company’s SatLink SL-2150 links have ultra wide dynamic range so that auto gain control is not required to cope with changing signal intensity caused by meteorological conditions. The SatLink SL-2150 offers a range of options to address a variety of installations, such as 75or 50impedance with either BNC or F connectors. The standard link utilizes a high performance DFB laser, but for less demanding short haul applications, a lower cost FP laser option is available.

“MultiDyne is excited to introduce the new SatLink SL-2150 links, offering a compact and economical solution for RF fiber transport,” says Frank Jachetta, Managing Director, MultiDyne. “The introduction of the SatLink SL-2150 signifies entry into the RF fiber transport market for MultiDyne and brings us to the point of providing each and every signal type of transport over fiber for pro-AV and broadcast.”

The SatLink SL-2150 is a stand-alone unit that may also be rack mounted on the 1RU MultiDyne RMT triple rack mount panel. It is available with ST, LC or FC optical connectors and includes a 5 VDC power supply.

For more information on MultiDyne's line of products and customization options, please visit www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.