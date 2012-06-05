Electrosonic’s Robert Simpson to Host InfoComm Education Session

Electrosonic Founder Director Robert Simpson will host a session at InfoComm 2012 designed to end confusion about today's high resolution display options. "Technology Trends in High Resolution Displays" will be held June 14 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 90-minute course will identify what level of resolution is required for various situations, explain the differing needs of users of high resolution displays, update participants on the current status of the main display technologies and help them understand the scope for further developments. The session will also include news of the latest display developments from the SID symposium in Boston that will have taken place just before InfoComm.

Simpson will also discuss NHK's 33 million pixel 85-inch LCD, "electronic paper," current OLED status, the differences between LCD, LCOS and DLP as the basis of projection, and why the presentation of 3D images without glasses is so difficult.

A frequent lecturer on audio-visual and lighting control topics, Simpson opened the 2012 InfoComm Future Trends Summit at the Integrated Systems Europe Exhibition (ISE) in Amsterdam with this presentation. Simpson was the recipient of the InfoComm Distinguished Achievement Award in 2009.

"Training and education are very important components of the continuing development of our trade. It's a pleasure to participate in this session and contribute to InfoComm's ongoing activities," says Simpson.

Electrosonic's InfoComm exhibit will be situated at booth N1133 in the North Hall. Simpson will be available for further discussion at the booth following the education session.

InfoComm 2012, which runs from June 9-15, will feature more than 925 exhibitors and 300 educational sessions. It is expected that 34,000 AV professionals will attend the most comprehensive AV trade show in the world.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, video conferencing and control rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com