Wohler Unveils Versatile New CD-1 Caption Video Monitor Adaptor

HAYWARD, Calif. — March 17, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. today unveiled its new CD-1 caption and subtitle video monitor adaptor. The innovative CD-1 decodes and renders captions or subtitles for any digital video monitor to display, as well as de-embedding audio, conveniently allowing the operator to confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video, audio, and caption data using existing or low-cost monitors that lack caption display capability.

"As a compact and exceptionally simple solution for handling caption inputs and outputs, the CD-1 brings unique versatility to monitoring of the SDI stream across a broadcast plant or production facility," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, vice president of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "The CD-1 is a clever box that not only allows users to pull apart a 3G, HD-SDI, or SD-SDI signal quickly and easily, but also lets the user pick any stereo audio pair from the SDI stream for listening and cross-reference. It also acts as a splitter, providing flexible output of the SDI signal depending on the requirements of the application and preferences of the user."

The CD-1 automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47, and EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles, covering the most prevalent captioning standards around the world. Suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain, this small externally powered unit translates a 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing captioning signaling into a burned-in 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture.

Output options include two open-caption 3G/HD/SD-SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output, and an RS-232 output of caption contents. The new Wohler device can also de-embed any one of the eight pairs of audio from the SDI signal and output it as a stereo analog output for use with headphones or connection to an external audio monitor.

More information about the CD-1 closed caption video monitor adaptor and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS