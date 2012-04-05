ScheduALL Continues to Add Talent to Roster and Names Mark Smith as Managing Director of EMEA

(Hollywood, FL – April 5, 2012) Broadcast industry leader Mark Smith has joined ScheduALL as the Managing Director for EMEA. Smith’s experience spans more than 30 years across global broadcast, telecom and transmission service, and his addition speaks to ScheduALL’s continued investment in global expansion. ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media, broadcast and transmission industries.

Having served as chief executive officer at NX Vision, OpenCity Media and BT Global Services, Smith is uniquely qualified to lead the European operation. He has also held leadership positions on the boards of Zeus Solutions (now Metis Global), St. Petersburg International, Eutelsat and LG Telecom.

“ScheduALL is a terrific company. I have been watching their growth for some time and recognize the unique capability they bring to the media and broadcast community. Specifically, the ScheduALL collaboration platform and interoperability capabilities are exciting additions to the core functionality and I look forward to further advancing the brand across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, & APAC“ said Smith.

After 23 years, ScheduALL continues to innovate not only their technology solutions, but advance the business and operational needs of an industry in transition. Recent additions include an interoperability module that allows ScheduALL to connect to virtually any third party system, a mobile access platform for iPads, iPhones and Android devices as well as ERMa module that allows system to system sharing of resources and file based workflows across the community.

“Mark is a smart, seasoned veteran and brings a wealth of industry and business experience to our growing EMEA operation. I am delighted to have him join our executive team and have the greatest of confidence in how he will help us bring the media and broadcast community closer together via file based systems and collaboration," said Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL.

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments.