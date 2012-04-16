Pilat Media Adds Powerful Multiplatform Metadata and Media Preparation Workflow to IBMS

Ideal for Fast-Paced OTT Content Factories, IBMS:OnDemand Now Automates Assignment of Metadata to Large Volumes of Content and Streamlines Repetitive Media Preparation Tasks

LAS VEGAS -- April 16, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced a new automated metadata management and media preparation workflow for the company's flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). Now included with IBMS:OnDemand, an IBMS add-on module that provides centralized business management for multiplatform on-demand services, the new workflow streamlines preparation of media for fast-paced content factories.

"As media organizations prepare large volumes of content for delivery via multiplatform over-the-top (OTT) and on-demand services, they need to be able to automate many mundane, repetitive tasks such as metadata assignment and transcoding," said Ron Bar-lev, EVP product strategy, Pilat Media. "This new workflow draws on our unique understanding of the OTT environment and addresses our customers' complex requirements -- enabling them to bring new efficiencies to content preparation while deploying the streams as quickly as possible to all of the platforms their viewers demand."

Pilat Media's new metadata workflow enables IBMS:OnDemand to trigger APIs that automatically import metadata from outside services containing detailed information about programs, i.e., entertainment websites such as IMDB with data such as genre, plot synopsis, and cast. The system then merges the metadata with another set of workflows for media preparation, including tasks such as transcoding and QC. IBMS:OnDemand then automatically re-links the programs and schedules them as on-demand or catch-up offers as appropriate. The offers then appear on the service navigation menu presented to viewers, with the metadata enabling them to search for and purchase titles by genre.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

