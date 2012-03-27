Volicon enhances Observer loudness monitoring module

Volicon will highlight new capabilities for its Observer loudness monitoring module at the 2012 NAB Show.

The company has extended the capabilities of the module with enhanced graphing, reporting and real-time alert features that further simplify critical compliance tasks. Equipped with these tools, as well as A/V logging and an array of measurement functions, the Observer logging and monitoring platform provides a tool for ensuring and demonstrating compliance.

Volicon's Observer loudness monitoring module is available for all Observer product lines, allowing users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and to monitor their broadcasts' compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4) and ARIB TR-B32 standards.

See Volicon at 2012 NAB Show booth SU5715.