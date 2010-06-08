CANON U.S.A. EXHIBITS ADVANCED PRODUCTS FOR HIGH-RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL IMAGE-CAPTURE, DISPLAY AND OUTPUT AT INFOCOMM 2010

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2010 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, will showcase a broad range of innovative image-capture, display and output solutions at InfoComm 2010, June 9-11, booth # C5524 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Designed to address the needs of multiple professional markets and end users, Canon will showcase its award winning line of high-resolution REALiS Multimedia LCOS projectors, its acclaimed line of EOS Digital SLR cameras, Canon’s new tapeless XF305 Professional HD camcorder, PIXMA Photo and Large-Format imagePROGRAF printers, robotic remote-control HD video cameras and IP Security Cameras.

Canon products on display at InfoComm 2010 will include:

The REALiS WUX10 Mark II Multimedia LCOS Projector

Canon’s line of REALiS Multimedia projectors feature the Company’s unique AISYS-enhanced LCOS display technology for high-resolution, intricately detailed display combined with high brightness and contrast, and color accuracy. AISYS (Aspectual Illumination System) is Canon’s proprietary optical system that maximizes the performance of next-generation LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) projection-display technology. The REALiS WUX10 Mark II is a high-performance WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution widescreen projector and will be shown in a special display showcasing its use in an advanced stereoscopic 3-D presentation environment.

The REALiS SX7 Mark II D Multimedia LCOS Projector

The REALiS SX7 Mark II D Multimedia projector includes a DICOM Simulation Mode for reproducing the accurate grayscale and precise details of monochrome digital X-Rays, CAT Scans, MRI’s and other medical imagery for educational purposes. The DICOM Simulation Mode simulates the results of devices compliant with the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) Part 14 standardized display function for display of grayscale images. This projector is ideal for medical educators who need to display large images to properly train students and conduct lectures/conferences.

The XF305 Professional Tapeless HD Camcorder

Recording to UDMA CF cards for maximum performance, Canon’s new XF305 is one of the Company’s first professional tapeless HD camcorders. The XF305 employs the advanced Canon XF Codec (MPEG-2 4:2:2 50Mbps) for capturing and recording native 1920 x 1080 video. The XF305 also uses the widely supported open-source MXF (Material eXchange Format) File Wrapper which unites video, audio and metadata into a single file for maximum compatibility with non-linear editing systems and existing production-industry infrastructures.

The EOS-1D Mark IV, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR Cameras

Combining the ultimate in still-imaging quality with full 1080p HD video capture, Canon’s EOS Digital SLR cameras provide photographers, videographers and cinematographers with unprecedented image-capture capabilities and functionality. The EOS-1D Mark IV is equipped with a completely redesigned 45-Point Auto Focus system, fast 10 fps continuous shooting, 16-megapixel resolution and outstanding ISO sensitivity. The EOS 5D Mark II has a large full-frame CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 4 Imaging Processor that assists in rendering stunning color reproduction, amazing depth-of-field and fine HD detail. The EOS 7D features Dual DIGIC 4 Imaging Processors, advanced 19-Point Auto Focus system, a large APS-C – sized CMOS sensor and eight fps image capture to help photographers secure memorable shots that happen in an instant.

The BU-45H and BU-50H HD Remote-Control Robotic Pan-Tilt Cameras

For full broadcast-quality HD video capture in unmanned robotic-camera applications Canon offers the BU-50H indoor and BU-45H outdoor pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) remote-controlled cameras. Uses for the BU-50H camera include houses of worship, legislative chambers, concert halls and television studios. The outdoor BU-45H features a weather-tight protective housing and is designed for use as a POV (point-of-view) camera for traffic and weather monitoring along with high-resolution outdoor remote observation. Both the BU-45H and BU-50H cameras are equipped with three 1/3-inch (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors (1440 H x 1080 V), a Canon HD zoom lens with 20X optical zoom ratio (4.5 - 90mm), an advanced Canon Auto Focus function and Canon’s sophisticated Image Stabilizer technology.

The VB-C60 PTZ Network Camera

The VB-C60 is a versatile, compact solution for high-quality remote video monitoring over IP. Featuring an ultra-long, built-in wide-angle 40x optical zoom lens, an Auto Focus system and Image Stabilization, the VB-C60 PTZ Network Camera’s wide panning range (± 170), combined with its 56-degree wide-angle lens, provides coverage for a full 360-degree horizontal field of view. When viewing moving objects, images remain clear thanks to a high-sensitivity progressive-scan CCD and advanced Auto Focus system.

The VB-C500VD Vandal-Resistant Fixed Mini-Dome Network Camera

Designed for IP video security applications, Canon’s VB-C500VD is ideally suited for locations where indoor security cameras are susceptible to vandalism or tampering, such as banking environments, shopping malls and schools. Integral to the design of the VB-C500VD is Canon’s Multi-Directional Shock Absorber, a four-spring mechanism designed to protect the camera by lessening the effects of impact from various angles. Tamper-proof screws and a housing made of tough, advanced materials provide an added level of security. Other key features include an 82-degree wide-angle lens with 2.4x optical zoom, a high-sensitivity progressive-scan CCD, and two powerful Canon image processors.

imagePROGRAF iPF6350 Printer

Canon’s 24-inch imagePROGRAF iPF6350 is designed for precise, ultra high-quality print performance and increased productivity. To enhance its available color spectrum, the iPF6350 features a revolutionary 12-Color LUCIA EX pigment ink set, increasing the achievable color gamut by approximately 20 percent from the previous imagePROGRAF iPFx100 series. To expand print options and improve proofing capabilities, the iPF6350 comes bundled with a new Print Plug-In for Photoshop®, Digital Photo Professional, and support for Adobe Color Management Module, enabling features such as Black Point Compensation.

PIXMA Pro9000 Mark II Photo Printer

The Canon PIXMA Pro9000 Mark II Photo Printer’s impressive quality and speed are the result of the Canon FINE print head technology coupled with the Company's high-performance, high-density 6,144-nozzle print head, which is capable of producing nearly invisible ink droplets of two-picoliters.

