DFT Digital Film Technology Promotes Michael Roth to Service Manager for Americas

Carl Van Camp shifts into Sales Manager East Coast Americas role

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions has promoted Michael Roth to Service Manager for the Americas. Michael replaces Carl Van Camp, who will shift into a Sales Manager role for the US East Coast region.

Michael Roth joined DFT Digital Film Technology nine years ago as a Service Engineer, and with his promotion will head up the technical support services team in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and South America. He will also play a large role in business development for the region.

Carl Van Camp, who previously served as DFT’s Service Manager for the Americas, will now focus his efforts on developing direct and indirect sales for the full line of DFT products (SCANITY, BONES, BONES Dailies, and BONES PlayoutMaster) in the US East Coast region.

Both Michael and Carl bring an array of talents and a wealth of experience from multiple positions and specialties across the post production market.

Michael will be based out of the DFT Los Angeles, California office, and can be reached at: +1 818 509 4500 and michael.roth@dft-film.com.

Carl Van Camp is based out of Chicago, Illinois, and can be reached at +1 847 867 5109 and carl.vancamp@dft-film.com.