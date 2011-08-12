HARMAN’s Studer to Introduce Unique On-Air and Production Digital Mixing Console at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands — At IBC 2011, HARMAN’s Studer is introducing the OnAir 1500 digital mixing console, a flexible solution for radio broadcasting and production, and the result of Studer’s close attention to the needs of its customers, who are increasingly requesting more versatility and connectivity from their mixing systems at an affordable entry budget price point.

The Studer OnAir 1500 is a 12-channel, 6-fader console (expandable to 12 faders) available at an entry price of around $10,000 list, the first time a Studer has been available in this price category, ideal for studios needing an additional professional-grade fader unit and additional I/O or a compact and cost-effective mixing console for a production room or on-air studio. Integrated USB playback and record functions make the OnAir 1500 a very compact yet complete production unit and mixer. With simple point-to-point connectivity it can easily be moved around as a backup or secondary unit.

Flexibility is increased with the addition of a 6-fader extension bay, creating either a 12-fader surface, or an additional six faders that can be remotely placed in a producer’s bay or used as a redundant surface. The system bridges the gap between production and on-air needs, offering an all inclusive feature set to simplify great programming in either setting.

Channel parameters such as EQ and dynamics can be comfortably edited using console controls in combination with the OLED channel displays without requiring an additional screen or PC. For more advanced operation and configuration, the console provides interfaces for connecting a PC screen, keyboard and mouse.

The master section gives the operator simple yet comprehensive access to the signal monitoring and switching for control room and studio with an internal speaker preconfigured to output CUE and talkback signals. Audio monitoring is augmented by two 29 segment stereo bargraph PPMs, providing constant overview of all-important signals; six different meter standards are available. Unique features such as Headphone Split allows the user to listen to two different sources, one through the left earpiece and the other through the right. Preset buttons also allow one-touch control of all monitoring. Additional monitoring for separate studios is available via an external Monitoring/ Talkback unit for added flexibility.

The separate NANO SCORE of the OnAir 1500 contains the audio and control engine. Its straightforward design provides standard sockets, making any additional breakout panel unnecessary. Two separate card slots can be equipped with any optional D21m I/O module, such as MADI (up to 64 ch in/56 ch out), ADAT, AES, or additional MIC inputs. The front panel carries three USB ports, one of which is used to identify the console operator. The second port can host a USB stick for recording and playout, while the third one can be switched to deliver an additional eight channels of I/O to/from a USB device. The core connects to the surface via one Cat5 cable, which also supplies power to the surface.

