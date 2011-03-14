Net Insight News: 20% Savings Drives VCC to Expand Network

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that VCC GmbH AGENCY FOR POSTPRODUCTION, one of Europe’s largest agencies for post-production, has achieved a 20 percent cost-saving by using the efficient Nimbra transport solution to support new ways of working. VCC has decided to enlarge their Nimbra platform network to support the expansion of the company.

Net Insight and VCC have been cooperating since 2006 when VCC decided to use optical technology to become more flexible and competitive for its customers. By enabling a fast, cost-efficient transport solution for professional video VCC has reduced time and travel costs with 20 percent when producing TV-spots, commercials and other video material.

VCC is now expanding its Nimbra network with a new location in Northern Germany, as well as integrating its subsidiary Deli Pictures to the existing contribution network. New network services such as SD-SDI, HD-SDI and real-time Ethernet services will also be implemented.

“Thanks to the Net Insight’s technology we have been able to offer our customers superior support by facilitating virtual working and help them to optimize their Workflow by spending more time working and less time traveling”, says Frank Schliefer, CTO at VCC GmbH AGENCY FOR POSTPRODUCTION.

“Our aim is to provide business value through technology and together with our customer VCC we contributed to significantly change the way of working with professional video production as well as achieving cost-efficiencies”, says Henrik Svantesson, Sales Director Germany, Net Insight AB.

