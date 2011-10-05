Media Links Inc. to Showcase Integrated Hardware/Software Video & Data Delivery Backbone at HD World 2011

Connecticut, USA – October 05, 2011 – Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links will demonstrate a tightly integrated video & data delivery and transport solution with software provider, Dimetis at HD World, Booth 1018.

Broadcasters and network service providers will have the opportunity to review an example of a fully managed video & data transport solution that is currently being deployed by a large-scale Telco in various broadcasting facilities and sporting venues throughout the United States. The demonstrations will illustrate an adaptable, affordable and flexible solution for transporting uncompressed or JPEG2000 compressed HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI video protocols, as well as providing dedicated native Ethernet services. It will reflect an efficient and robust transport offering that can be deployed in a variety of network applications that require high quality pixel-perfect content delivery.

Content & Communications World includes HD World, SATCON, and 3D World, and is considered a premier conference and exhibition for media, entertainment and communications technology. CCW is held in New York City. Media Links Inc. will be at HD World, Booth 1018.

The Media Links MD8000 is a media transport solution providing a high level of flexibility in content networking systems. It is designed to work transparently in SONET/SDH, IP Core and Ethernet environments, and supports simultaneous interconnections between the environments to maximize media connectivity. The MD8000 family serves as a multiplexer; combining video, audio, telephony and file-based data signals into one or more optical links. It also functions as a switch, to allow individual services to be extracted from incoming signals and distributed to one or more outbound signals. Its IP switching functionality is similar to what legacy video cross-point switchers offer, yet it provides the added benefit of non-blocking to allow complete utilization of all available bandwidth.

The MD8000 family addresses the need for carriers to connect directly to native Ethernet/IP networks for long-haul, multiple-wavelength transport links, which results in significant cost savings.

The entire Media Links portfolio is patent-pending and highly adaptable for a variety of transport technologies including IP, RF/Microwave, OTN, DWDM and dark fiber.

Dimetis’ BOSS LINK Manager® unifies network management across broadcast and telecom equipment, enabling transfer of real-time, on-demand high bandwidth video with high quality and file transfer. Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager supports point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections for SDI, HD-, SDI, ASI, T1/E1 in Ethernet and IP environments. All network transmissions can be configured, scheduled, bandwidth-managed and monitored, with automatic re-routing on path failures or conflicts. Based on logical partitioning of the application, customers of large operators are able to see and access their respective logical / physical resources and perform their daily operations on their own “sub-network.”

With the integrated Media Links and Dimetis video / data transport solution, service providers can maximize their network infrastructure and reliability, enabling them to capitalize on the demand for new media and entertainment experiences.

Media Links Inc. will be at HD World, Booth 1018.

About Media Links

Media Links is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure solutions. Its mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically convert and move the complete suite of broadcast signals - whether video, audio or data - onto their multi-service networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecommunication standards like Ethernet, IP, SDH and SONET.

Media Links solutions have proven themselves in the field and in the studio. Leading broadcasters and network service providers throughout the globe depend on Media Links technology. Media Links solutions and services have also been used in the most watched major sporting events throughout the world, like Super Bowl, Euro Cup and World Cup. Media Global Links is the parent company of Media Links. For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com

Media Links Inc. The Americas

David Herfert

Media Links, Inc

Phone: +1-866-801-5397 ext 104

press@medialinks.com

Kimberley Fuller

Delamere Marketing

Phone: + 1 818 691 3403

Mobile: +1 310 469 8190

kim@delameremarketing.com

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side. With 2 million IPTV subscribers, our pioneer solution in streaming/IPTV is the global leading deployment.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies. With 10000 managed services per day, Dimetis flagship solutions innovate the market in content moving space.

“Everything we have developed in the last 25 years in network management comes down to a simple touch. Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and scalable,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

For more information, please visit: www.dimetis.com

Dimetis Press Contact:

Maria Monaco

Dimetis GmbH

Phone: +49 6074 3010-0

marketing@dimetis.de