Middle Atlantic Introduces HRF Series Half Rack Systems

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products is introducing the new HRF Series Half Rack family of products that will also serve to help develop an ECIA standard for the half-width rack format.

The new HRF Series half racks–which incorporate the dimensions of the proposed standard–feature a low profile design and compact dimensions. An offset cable tie area keeps their overall width to a slim 10 5/8”, which makes them an important off-the-shelf solution for maximizing the amount of usable rack space in confined areas. These dimensions also allow the HRF Series to be used with half rack equipment from a variety of manufacturers.

The HRF Series half racks also feature a strong welded frame that enables equipment to be pre-loaded and transported to the installation site. Initial models are available in 8 and 12 space useable racking height configurations with available mounting shelves that include a pattern of holes and slots that accommodate any device-mounting pattern. The line of complementary accessories for the Half Rack Series also includes a high-static pressure blower to exhaust heat, as well as blank and vented panels to complete the installation.

According to Mark Tracy, Director of Product Management, “There was a real need for a smaller, space-saving solution when rackmounting a variety of half-width components in lecterns, credenzas, and in-wall. Thanks to the feedback from our installer and consultant partners, as well as the participation of several manufacturers, this system accommodates the vast majority of smaller components currently available and provides installers with a useful new choice for mounting electronics.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.