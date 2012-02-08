Sonnet Technologies 2012 NAB Show Preview

2012 NAB Show

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems and media readers for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 25 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Sonnet Products at the 2012 NAB Show:

Xmac(TM) mini Server 1U Rackmount PCIe 2.0 Expansion System With Thunderbolt(TM) Ports

Sonnet's Xmac(TM) mini Server (previously known as RackMac mini Xserver) 1U rackmount PCIe 2.0 expansion system with two Thunderbolt(TM) Ports mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed enclosure that also contains two x16 (x4 mode) PCIe 2.0 slots, a 150W power supply, and an installed Gigabit Ethernet card. This system enables users to plug in two PCIe 2.0 adapter cards (one half-length and one full-length) to slots connected to the Mac mini via locking Thunderbolt cables while allowing the connection of additional Thunderbolt peripherals to the daisy-chain Thunderbolt port.

Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Thunderbolt Expansion Chassis

The Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis with Thunderbolt(TM) Ports enables users to plug in high-performance PCI Express(R) 2.0 adapter cards to any computer with a Thunderbolt port. Professional video capture, digital audio, 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10Gb Ethernet, and RAID controller cards are examples of the PCIe adapters that may be used. Available in two sizes, the standard Echo Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis supports one half-length, single- or double-width, x16 (x4 mode) PCIe 2.0 card while the XL model supports two single-width, full-length cards, or one double-width, full-length card. Both have integrated universal power supplies, fans to cool the cards, and two Thunderbolt ports to support daisy-chaining up to six devices to the host computer.

Echo(TM) ExpressCard(R)/34 Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter

The Sonnet Echo(TM) ExpressCard(R)/34 Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter adds an ExpressCard/34 slot to any computer to which it's connected, extending Thunderbolt technology-equipped Macs' capabilities like never before. The adapter enables users of the latest iMac(R), Mac(R) mini, MacBook Air(R), and MacBook(R) Pro models with Thunderbolt ports to seamlessly connect compatible ExpressCard/34 cards from Sonnet and other manufacturers. ExpressCard/34 adapters offer users additional connectivity and functionality beyond what is available through their computers' stock configuration.

Qio(TM) CF4 Professional CompactFlash(R) Media Reader

Sonnet's Qio(TM) CF4 continues the Qio family tradition of offering a cost-effective, high-speed alternative to ordinary card readers for videographers and studios alike. The CF4 is the first four-slot CompactFlash(R) (CF) memory card reader available, and it includes an integrated two-port 6 Gb/s eSATA interface for connecting external storage systems. The Qio CF4 dramatically increases users' efficiency, providing the ability to transfer data concurrently from four CF cards (used with professional HD camcorders from RED(R) and Canon(R), and DSLR cameras from Canon and Nikon(R)) with an aggregate ingest speed up to 400 MB/sec. (desktops, 200 MB/sec. with notebook computers). Mac OS(R) X- and Windows(R)-compatible, the Qio CF4 connects to a computer through an included ExpressCard/34 or PCIe 2.0 interface adapter card.

Qio(TM) E3 professional SxS(TM) Media Reader

Sonnet's Qio(TM) E3 is a cost-effective, high-speed alternative to ordinary card readers for videographers and studios alike that rely upon SxS media workflows. The E3 is the first three-slot SxS(TM) memory card reader available. It includes an integrated two-port 6Gb/s eSATA interface for connecting external storage systems and doubles as a bus expansion system for ExpressCard(R)/34 adapter cards. The Qio E3 provides the ability to transfer data concurrently from three SxS cards for Sony(R) XDCAM(TM) EX professional HD camcorders with an aggregate ingest speed up to 400 MB/sec. (desktops, 200 MB/sec. with notebook computers), dramatically increasing users' efficiency. Mac OS(R) X- and Windows(R)-compatible, the Qio E3 connects to a computer through an included ExpressCard/34 or PCIe 2.0 interface adapter card.

Qio(TM) MR - PC-Compatible

Sonnet's Qio(TM) MR is the industry's first compact mobile, rack-mounted device to support all major HD video memory card formats, providing a convenient high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers for videographers and studios alike. Like the original Qio, which is now PC-compatible, the MR supports SxS(TM), CompactFlash(R), P2, and SDXC(TM) (with included SDXC adapter) media, with two slots for each (SDXC shared with SxS) and the ability to transfer data from all cards concurrently. Qio MR delivers the original Qio's capabilities and advantages that Mac(R) users have come to appreciate in an easy-to-install Windows(R)-compatible package, as well as the ability to reads files from any combination of cards with aggregate bandwidth up to 200 MB/sec. The Qio MR connects through an included internal PCIe interface adapter card.

Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) Video Editing SAN Server

Available in 16TB, 32TB, or 48TB configurations to start, the Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) delivers amazing data throughput for video editing workgroups. Capable of supporting 4K workflows, this system delivers more streams to more users with up to 16 ports for 8Gb Fibre Channel client connections, plus a 10Gb Ethernet interface. The Fusion RX1600 Vfibre includes a metadata controller, Tiger Technologies' metaSAN server software, redundant and hot-swappable storage, power supplies, fans, and server control drives out of the box. This video editing SAN server offers heterogeneous operating system support for Mac OS(R) X, Windows(R), and Linux(R) users and easy expandability to up to 384TB of storage -- all backed by Sonnet's five-year pro storage warranty.

Company Quote:

"At the 2012 NAB Show, we'll be demonstrating how our latest innovations in direct attached and shared storage can deliver dramatic new efficiencies for all types of mobile and studio broadcast workflows. One example is our new Xmac mini Server PCIe 2.0 expansion system, which packs a lot of punch into a 1U rackmount with features such as dual Thunderbolt(TM) ports and dual x16 (x4 mode) PCIe 2.0 slots - extending powerful expansion and connectivity capabilities to Mac(R) mini users.” -- Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies.