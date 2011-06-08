Shake, Rattle and Roll with New BoinxTV Release

Version 1.8 features the brand new Chroma Keyer Pro filter for better keying quality; screencasts of iPhone and iPad apps pop with new LibOrientator technology for controlling the on-screen 3D position of your iPhone or iPad directly inside BoinxTV layers

Puchheim, Germany – June 8, 2011 – Boinx Software is pleased to announce the latest version of its award-winning live video production software, BoinxTV 1.8, introducing the powerful new Chroma Key Pro filter and the new LibOrientator technology. The new Chroma Key Pro delivers better video quality working with green screens in professionally lit or controlled backgrounds. Brand new LibOrientator technology transmits readouts of the sensors in your iPhone® or iPad® directly into your BoinxTV layers, allowing for real time control of on-screen objects in BoinxTV. “The BoinxTV 1.8 release offers new, unique, and creative tools, especially for producing cool screencasts, training videos and reviews of iPad/iPhone apps. What makes BoinxTV so unique is the production in real time, saving video producers hours of editing and special effects work," comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. "It really takes screencast and video production to a whole new level."

LibOrientator Takes Screencasts to Next Dimension

Simply download the Orientator app from the iPhone App Store on your iPhone or iPad 2, connect to your computer via Wifi, transmit the video signal using either an Apple® Digital AV, VGA or Video adapter and the device will appear as a floating layer on screen in your BoinxTV broadcasts for dynamic, motion controlled demos of your favorite iOS apps. Whether you are tilting your iPad 2 to the right to speed around sharp curves in your favorite racing game, or moving your iPhone in a circular pattern for 360 degree photos with your You Gotta See This app, the LibOrientator technology tracks your every move on screen in BoinxTV for stellar screencasts, video reviews or product demos. See a demo video at http://bit.ly/k3TvTC

"Developers can easily integrate the LibOrientator library into their apps. However, if you do not have access to the source code, simply tap an iPhone 4, running the Orientator app, to the iPad 2 running the app you want to demo, hook the iPad 2 to your Mac via video cables and you are ready to create demos that rock," says Oliver. "Using all your devices, iPhone, iPad and Mac together in this unique new way illustrates how the best of every device can be combined to create amazing results. And the process is really fun!"

LibOrientator technology has been included in a number of new BoinxTV layers. For the iPhone/iPad app demos and tutorials, there are the iOS Device Demo 3D and iOS Device Demo layers, which display a 3D model of an iPhone or iPad where the video from the device is projected on the model's display. The data from the Orientator app is used to remotely control the 3D position of the model on the BoinxTV screen matching the movement of the real device. An Apple Design Award layer commemorates BoinxTV’s Apple Design Award of 2009 and is included for demo purposes. A Google Maps layer shows a map centered on the GPS position of the iOS device running Orientator app. See the LibOrientator website at http://boinx.com/liborientator for details.

Chroma Key Pro Takes Color to New Levels

BoinxTV 1.8 also includes the new Chroma Key Pro filter which delivers much higher image quality when used with a well lit backdrop. The key is much crisper and the resulting video is sharper. The blending of edges and background is greatly improved, and there are fewer spills than with the previously standard chroma keyer. "Chroma Key Basic," the standard filter, is still included for the more ad-hoc situations where lighting and color of the backdrop are not optimal. Both chroma key filters now include a quick mask feature that allows the user to cut off areas of the video where the green screen backdrop is not present or not working well due to lighting conditions.

Version 1.8 Various Fixes and Improvements

BoinxTV 1.8 continues to improve on performance and stability. Several layers have been updated with new settings, and a new Twitpic layer shows photos that people post to the popular Twitter photo service. BoinxTV 1.8 also now features iMedia Browser version 2, which results in better performance and lower memory consumption when adding media from the supported libraries to BoinxTV documents.

About BoinxTV

BoinxTV, winner of the Apple Design Award 2009, is a revolutionary tool for Mac OS X for creating Live to Disk, Live to Internet, and Live to Stage video. With BoinxTV, you can create stunning studio shows, podcasts, sports events, concerts, interviews, sermons, lectures, seminars and more, using your Mac and multiple cameras. Acting like your own personal TV truck – minus the truck - BoinxTV combines live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds, audio, and more to create stunning broadcasts with a professional touch in minimum post-production time.

Availability and Pricing

BoinxTV 1.8 is available as a free update for existing BoinxTV users at www.boinx.com/download or via the Mac App Store. A free demo license enables BoinxTV for 30 days. The single license of BoinxTV is available for $499 at the Boinx Kagi Store or via the Mac App Store. BoinxTV Home is available exclusively at the Mac App Store for $49.99. For education and volume licensing (multi-seat) of BoinxTV, please contact sales@boinx.com.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

