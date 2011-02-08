New Year Brings New Faces to Linear Acoustic

Growing Audio Control Company Adds New Sales Team and Engineers

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Feb. 8, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, introduces six new professionals to its TV broadcast team.

"The year started with us receiving a technical Emmy(R) award. Last year the CALM Act was signed into law," says Linear Acoustic vice president of Global Sales Christina Carroll. "TV broadcasters are recognizing the importance of audio quality control. We're pleased to have found experienced pros to help us ensure the quality and integrity our customers expect from us."

In sales, Linear Acoustic has added four new representatives:

- George Elsaesser, Corporate Sales Manager. George oversees sales planning, management, and contract development. With over 40 years in broadcast industry sales and business consulting, he is giving the Linear Acoustic sales process a new efficiency.

- Paul Insco, Sales Development, U.S. Eastern Region. Paul has over twenty years of experience in broadcast electronics and held sales manager positions for Clarity Visual Systems and Sony Electronics.

- Anthony Wilkins, Director of Business Development, EMEAR. Anthony is taking on business development throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Russia. With over 25 years in the A/V industry, he is a former European director of marketing for DTS.

- Guy Hufferd, Director of Marketing. Guy creates and directs strategic marketing campaigns for Linear Acoustic. With 30 years in advertising as a copywriter/creative director, he has overseen marketing communications for several consumer electronics brands.

Linear Acoustic has also added two engineers to its operations:

- Mike Richardson, Senior Hardware Engineer. Mike, a former director of product development with Harris, brings over 25 years of industry experience to Linear Acoustic.

- Ed Bitel, Technician. Ed was formerly with Bosch Security Systems and brings over 40 years of experience to the Linear Acoustic work bench.

"We're excited to have these talented professionals on board," added Carroll. "They've brought fresh strategic service ideas that I know our customers will appreciate."

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. The company licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award.

