Jampro To Buy ADC Broadcast

JAMPRO Antennas, Inc. has agreed with ADC UK Ltd. to purchase the Alan Dick Broadcast Division.

Jampro is the oldest antenna and RF device company in North America and ADC Broadcast is the most well established antenna, device, and broadcast services organization in the UK, Middle East and Africa for the past 30 years.

# # #

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

