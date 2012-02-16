Linear Acoustic(R) Introduces New EMEA and Asia Representatives

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Feb. 16, 2012 -- Christina Carroll, Senior Vice President Global Sales for Telos Alliance(TM), announced that Peter Passian has been named Sales Director, EMEA for Telos Alliance, and Daniel Wang has returned to Linear Acoustic(R) as Senior Business Development Manager, Asia.

In his new role, Passian will oversee sales of Telos, Omnia, Axia, and Linear Acoustic products throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. For the past two years, Passian has served as Sales Director of the Eastern Hemisphere for Telos, Omnia, and Axia, and prior to that was a dealer of those companies' products for nearly 10 years in Germany.

"Linear Acoustic is known all over the world for making top-quality gear," Passian said. "I'm really looking forward to introducing products like the AERO.air(TM) and the new AERO.lite(TM) to our dealers and customers in the EMEA region."

"We are very excited to have Peter representing the entire Telos Alliance, including Linear Acoustic, in these very important markets," said Carroll. "His experience with our products and the relationships he has developed with broadcasters over the years are invaluable."

Wang will be directly responsible for sales in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and will oversee sales activities in Korea, Japan, India, China, and Taiwan.

"It feels great to be back, and I'm looking forward to visiting with our dealers and customers again and showing them how Linear Acoustic can help them meter, monitor, and control their audio," said Wang.

"We are expecting huge growth in the total Asian market this year," added Carroll. "We are pleased to have Daniel as the driving force behind that effort."

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. A member of the Telos Alliance(TM), the company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ(TM) series of loudness metering products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to premier manufacturers. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and will return for the London 2012 games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information is available at www.linearacoustic.com and www.telosalliance.com.

