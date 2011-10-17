Visual Unity's vuMedia Nominated For Two IBC Connectedworld.TV 2011 Awards

At the recent ConnectedWorld.TV 2011 awards held in Amsterdam, Visual Unity, a leading broadcast and multiscreen systems integrator, received two nominations for its vuMediaTM integrated content management and delivery platform.

In association with the IBC Connected World, the ConnectedWorld.TV Awards celebrate the creativity of broadcasters, independent producers, technology companies and consumer electronics manufacturers pioneering the business of 'content everywhere'. The Awards showcase many of the exciting developments arising from the growing use of broadband internet – both fixed and mobile - as an alternative distribution channel for TV and video content.

Shortlisted from over 150 international entries, vuMediaTM was nominated for “Best Consumer Experience”, recognising solutions that improve the online video experience for users, and “Broadcaster of the Year”, showcasing those who have done most to advance the concept of 'content everywhere' by demonstrating a clear vision of how the Connected World can complement traditional broadcast distribution. Both nominations were based on vuMedia’s deployment at Czech TV’s iVysilani.cz service, which has been at the forefront of multiscreen content delivery in Europe since 1999.

vuMediaTM has been developed by Visual Unity to help broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over how their brand, assets and user-experience are managed and monetised. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and efficient content delivery, including a secure robust Content Delivery Network, all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows to manage, automate and monitor multiscreen delivery:

• vuChannel TM for web-based and mobile viewing, fully integrated into the station backend

• vuDemand TM for comprehensive VOD services, including billing and reporting

• vuMobile TM for mobile-optimised content, applications and interactive marketing tools to engage mobile audiences

• vuNetTM providing Content Delivery Network (CDN) for extended secure control over distribution and user-experience management in areas where the Cloud is either not available, is too expensive or unfavourably shifts control to other operators

vuMediaTM has been successfully deployed by clients worldwide to deliver sports, news and entertainment to a wide range of connected devices, including T-Mobile, Czech TV, TV Nova (CME Group), Alaan TV, Telefonica O2, and HBO.

The ConnectedWorld.TV judging panel of respected broadcast industry figures shortlisted vuMediaTM based on its successful deployment and evolution at Czech TV’s iVysilani.cz service. This online service allows viewers to watch one of four Czech TV channels either in pristine HD quality via a web-based player or at lower bit rate streams on any mobile device. Viewers can also access an enormous online archive with more than 150 000 News and TV programmes (more than 1800 days of footage) at various quality levels, covering the whole spectrum of playback devices.

Jakub Kabourek, CEO Visual Unity says: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these esteemed awards, alongside leading international broadcasters and technology providers such as NHK World (Japan), BBC, TV5Monde, 3View and Echostar Europe.” He continues: “vuMediaTM is the latest generation of a multiscreen delivery platform originally conceived and brought to market by our Czech development team in 1998. Since that time it has been successfully deployed by clients worldwide to deliver sports, news, entertainment and music content to wide range of connected devices. The platform’s robust and modular architecture provides broadcasters and content owners with almost unlimited scalability, full redundancy, geographical distribution, virtualised services and automatic fail-over features. vuMediaTM enables broadcasters to gain a competitive advantage, monetise their assets and provide a superior viewing experience to increasingly discerning and demanding audiences on TV, web or mobile screens. ”

Finalists of the Consumer Experience award included category winner 3View, EchoStar Europe, Fusion Sheep, HDI Dune, Netgem, SnapKeys, Visual Unity – iVysilani.

Finalists for the ConnectedWorld.TV Broadcaster of the Year award included category winner NHK World (Japan), BBC News (UK), CJ HELLOVISION (Korea), TV5MONDE (France); Czech TV / Visual Unity (Czech Republic).

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a leading Broadcast & Multiscreen Systems Integrator (MSI) who combines IP video expertise with an inherent understanding of traditional broadcast operations to enable companies to effectively adapt their operations to meet the growing demand for online and mobile content. Borne out of respected international SI Visual Connection (latterly KIT digital Czech), the team has been designing, delivering and integrating turnkey TV systems, broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen solutions since 1991.

Visual Unity’s award-nominated vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over how their brand and assets are managed and monetised. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and a secure robust Content Delivery Network – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows. www.visualunity.com