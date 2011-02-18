NAB 2011: PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE SHOWCASES “BEYOND BROADCAST” SOLUTIONS FOR PROGRAM AND ADVERTISING BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

LOUISE©: Lifecycle media and metadata management; powerful workflow engine; integrated, multi-platform production tools

CINDY©: New, non-linear, targeted ad capabilities added to sales optimization system

METZ, FRANCE – At NAB 2011 (April 10-14, Las Vegas, NV)ProConsultant Informatique, a leader in developing innovative business management systems for broadcasters and content providers, will showcase the enhanced capabilities of its flagship LOUISE© business management solution and introduce new, non-linear scheduling features for CINDY©, the company’s sales management software.

LOUISE©: Comprehensive, Multi-Platform Program and Metadata Management

LOUISE© provides an enterprise-wide, unified framework with specialized tools to tackle the challenges of multi-channel broadcasting and non-linear publishing. Visitors to stand N5812 will see first hand the robust, end-to-end, media asset management and business process capabilities of LOUISE© - from program contracts and acquisition through multi-channel playout and delivery to new media platforms such as VOD, web and mobile services.

“In addition to rights management, non-linear publishing presents significant workflow and business challenges. How to control production costs and how to monetize the content?” says Hervé Obed, founder of ProConsulant Informatique. “Attuned to these market concerns, we’ve incorporated many multi-platform functionalities in both LOUISE© and CINDY©. At NAB, we’re showing built-in, content creation and repurposing tools in LOUISE© that produce a streamlined workflow with enhanced productivity and expanded revenue potential – all managed within a single system. We're also showing new revenue-enhancing capabilities in our CINDY© sales solution with targeted ad placements in non-linear programming. These are just a few examples of how our flexible system architecture can be adapted to help our customers achieve maximum benefit from their diverse business initiatives.”

LOUISE© manages media and metadata throughout the lifecycle of an asset; acting as a control hub, LOUISE© oversees many other systems, executing rights to allow or deny publication. A powerful workflow engine adds efficiencies throughout the digital content chain by automating many processes, such as archive retrievals, transcoding, and more. To further reduce the burden of multi-platform production, the MediaBench© module can be used to create promos, thumbnails and segments for content that is repurposed to non-linear platforms. MediaBench© can be used to help monetize content. Directly within LOUISE©, users easily can create customized overlays for content viewed on non-linear platforms such as smart phones and iPad. Built on open standards with a flexible architecture, LOUISE© integrates with other broadcast, automation and distribution systems to provide a sophisticated and elegant business management solution.

CINDY©: “Beyond Broadcast” Ad Management

CINDY©, already a dynamic, proven sales solution to optimize inventory and revenue for broadcast channels, now includes new modules designed specifically to manage ad placements across non-linear platforms. In broadcast settings, CINDY© covers the full range of account management, automated and manual scheduling, invoicing, and financial reporting. Now, CINDY© extends these capabilities to new media environments, adding the ability to target advertising in non-linear programming. For instance, ads can be placed into VOD content based on pre-established profiles, such as 18-24 year old males with heavy music interests or 25-35 year old adults with interests in news. NAB floor demonstrations will show how easy it is achieve these powerful results. Targeted placement demands premium rates as it specifically focuses on the advertiser’s ideal audience in a cost effective manner. This new functionality also includes automated invoicing of non-linear advertising. CINDY© can operate as a standalone application or be integrated with other advertising systems and databases.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. Our enterprise solutions offer straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, distribution, analysis and reporting. A comprehensive understanding of the industry combined with forward-thinking technologies has allowed ProConsultant Informatique to evolve its products to successfully meet the changing needs of its customers. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multimedia organizations worldwide, ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance. We maintain offices at our headquarters in Metz (Lorraine) France and in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

