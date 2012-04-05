Steve Wozniak, Rob Legato to present at NAB Show Post|Production World keynote

Fusion-io chief scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and visual effects supervisor Rob Legato will participate in the 2012 NAB Show Post|Production World keynote presentation, "How Creativity and Technology Merge to Influence Storytelling and Film."

Legato, who recently won his second Oscar for his work on the 2011 film “Hugo,” and Wozniak will be joined by Fusion-io visual computing industry manager Vincent Brisebois and Adobe product manager Steve Forde.

Wozniak and Legato will share their thoughts on how creativity and technology intersect to foster compelling storytelling. Brisebois and Forde will give attendees a glimpse into how Adobe's and Fusion-io's latest advances in digital technology can be used to help quickly create thought-provoking work.

"As artists' workloads get more demanding and complex, Fusion-io can simplify the technical side of production so creative professionals can focus on creativity and storytelling," said Vincent Brisebois, Fusion-io visual computing industry manager.

FMC will co-host the presentation along with NAB as part of Post|Production World. Adobe and Fusion-io are sponsoring the presentation, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 15. A 30-minute Q&A session for members of the media will take place immediately following the keynote address.