Brainstorm Introduces New DCD-12 Word Clock Distributor at NAB 2012

New Version of Industrywide Favorite for Word Clocking Solutions

Brainstorm Electronics, the world leader in time code and clocking solutions, is introducing at NAB 2012 the new DCD-12 Word Clock Distributor.

Brainstorm's new single domain DCD-12 Word Clock Distributor/Generator is an excellent companion for the popular DCD-8 and includes the same exceptional jitter rejection. The DCD-12 can run as a master generator on internal crystal or locked to an external reference such as WC, Video Sync (HD & SD), AES31, S/PDIF, 10 MHz (GPS or Rubidium clock). The rate of the reference (input) is "learned" by the DCD-12 automatically while the output rate can be identical or set independently. Ethernet is included to monitor and set parameters and update firmware.

About Brainstorm

Brainstorm products deliver complete solutions for all sync requirements in the post- production, recording and broadcast environments. Designed for operations ranging from audio recording studios to large post-production houses and major broadcast facilities or remotes, Brainstorm offers the most comprehensive package for all clocking needs, providing versatility in the widest range of applications.

Experience the new Brainstorm DCD-12 at NAB in Las Vegas,

April 16 - 19, Booth #C-3740

For a free VIP NAB pass and more info about Brainstorm, visit distributor plus24:

http://www.plus24.net or phone 323.845.1171