Sonic and DTS Partner to Significantly Enhance the Digital Movie Download Experience

RoxioNow Platform to Help Establish New Format for Delivering High Quality Video with DTS High Performance Audio to Connected Devices

Novato and Calabasas, CA - Sonic Solutions (NASDAQ: SNIC) and DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI), today announced a partnership that will bring DTS' highly regarded multi-channel audio format to the RoxioNow premium entertainment platform. The collaboration will enable Sonic's retail partners, such as Best Buy and Blockbuster, to significantly enhance the viewing of premium movies, next-day television shows, and independent films with richly immersive 5.1-channel surround sound.

"Best Buy is always looking to meet the needs of our customers by bringing them the best technology, products, content, and services," said Ryan Pirozzi, Director of Movies for Best Buy. "Sonic's partnership with DTS falls in line with our goal of delivering exciting solutions in home entertainment and helps provide high-quality experiences across a broad range of connected devices at a critical junction in the evolution of digital delivery."

RoxioNow will add DTS-formatted audio to its supply chain for content encoding and will make DTS-enabled content available via its cloud-based digital locker system for connected devices. DTS delivers immersive 5.1 surround sound and stereo across a wide variety of digital entertainment platforms for in-home and portable devices.

"Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to the ideal of delivering an unsurpassed audio experience to consumers for music, movies, and more," said Brian Towne, Executive Vice President at DTS in Calabasas, California. "In a developing ecosystem where convenience is key, DTS delivers high-quality audio to meet consumer demand for the finest high-definition entertainment. By integrating DTS within the RoxioNow platform, watching movies delivered online will immediately become an even more engaging and immersive experience. Further, this partnership raises the bar for online entertainment distribution and significantly extends the availability of DTS-encoded content to a much wider audience than ever before," added Towne.

"DTS has been delighting audiences in theaters and in homes for years with exceptional multi-channel sound, and we are delighted that they have chosen to work with Sonic to integrate their outstanding audio technology into our RoxioNow platform," said Mark Ely, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Sonic Solutions. "Working together, Sonic and DTS will bring truly immersive entertainment experiences to millions of connected consumers."

Sonic plans to launch the DTS high-performance audio codec this year in concert with RoxioNow platform partners, giving consumers the ability to rent or buy their favorite titles with stunning DTS sound.