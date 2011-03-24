BEXEL TO DEBUT THREE NEW CAMERA CORPS PRODUCTS AT 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 24, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is debuting several Camera Corps products at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6833) in Las Vegas, including the new 3D Universal RCP, Multi Camera Key Pad Control and Mini Joystick Control. Camera Corps, a global leader in specialty cameras, robotic heads, remote control systems and supporting services, is introducing these controls as part of a fully operational production system including Camera Corps’ Q-Ball high-precision robotic cameras—which are also on display.

3D Universal RCP

Launching officially at NAB, the Camera Corps 3D Universal RCP allows six cameras of different makes and models to be comprehensively remote-controlled from one single panel. Equally suitable for use with 3D and 2D systems, the 3D Universal RCP can control up to two stereoscopic rigs on a paired-camera basis to maintain predetermined adjustment offsets between left and right cameras, or as individual cameras, if preferred.

Six channel selection buttons are featured on the top row—each assignable to a camera. Fixed-operation buttons are positioned on the following row, each with a specific function and always active regardless of the menu that is selected. Below this are two selector buttons which are used to step through the various menu screens. Four function-adjustment buttons under the menu screen perform actions on currently displayed parameters. A full set of engineering presets is accessible and, once set, can be password-protected to prevent unauthorized changes.

Cue/tally information for all six channels can be accommodated, with the color of the channel select buttons changing from green to red when a cue/tally is active. Cue/tally information is transmitted to any pan/tilt/zoom/focus joystick controllers being used and can be forwarded to the camera. Remote channel selection and remote monitor switching can also be performed.

Multi Camera Key Pad Control

Also making its first U.S. show appearance at this year’s NAB is the Multi Camera Key Pad Control that increases the number of remote camera heads that can be operated via the company’s Joystick Control or CCU Panel, ranging from five to 96. It can also be used with Camera Corps’ Multi Camera Combiner unit to allow a maximum of four joystick operators and four CCU engineers to control the 96 cameras and pan and tilt heads simultaneously using a single data line. An output is provided to drive many types of video routers, enabling the picture monitor to follow camera selection at any of the eight operator positions. Up to 255 channel numbers and routing-matrix assignment numbers can be selected via the keypad for easy integration of the 96 camera sources, with existing camera channel configurations on video matrices with up to 256 inputs.

The Multi Camera Key Pad Control uses a basic three-digit entry system that can be shortened by ending the entry sequence with the Enter button. Up and Down buttons can be used to step up and down through the channel numbers. Left and Right buttons will step through a sequence of the most recent eight channels used. Four Mix buttons on the keypad can be preset to any four channel numbers as a means of quickly displaying a maximum of four “stream” or “mixer” outputs. A maximum of eight channel numbers can be pre-assigned to the panel’s own selector buttons.

The Multi Camera Key Pad Control is compatible with many different cameras and particularly ideal for operation with the Q-Ball ultra-compact robotic system. Connection is quick and easy via a highly robust interface which encodes control data onto a standard audio line at user-selectable bit-rates.

Mini Joystick Control

The third product to make its NAB Show introduction is Camera Corps’ Mini Joystick Control. Developed for applications such as commentator-camera control or outside broadcast vehicles—where desk space is often very restricted, the ultra-compact Mini Joystick Control is compatible with all Camera Corps and Egripment pan and tilt heads, including the award-winning Camera Corps Q-Ball.

Easy to use and ideal for fast-response on-air operation, the joystick and control buttons have the same tactile responsiveness as those on Camera Corps’ full-size controller, including fully adjustable pan, tilt and zoom speeds and reverses. Zoom is controlled by rotary twist of the joystick. Up to five separate heads can be operated from a single panel. Reverse settings and control speeds for each of the five channels can be stored in non-volatile internal memory.

Camera Corps’s generic audio data communication system is employed to allow unlimited operating distances between Mini Joystick Control and the remote heads. Each of the five channels has its own red and green cue/tally light switch. Individual channels can be locked to prevent inadvertent alteration of presets. Focus can be remote-adjusted manually or switched between manual and automatic when used with cameras that support these features. The Mini Joystick Control operates through a single 9- to 18 volt DC power adapter or battery. Total panel dimensions are 190 x 140 x 110 mm. Weight is 400 g.

“Camera Corps understands the demand for streamlining 3D within the broadcast industry and, in response, has provided several turnkey solutions,” says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. “We look forward to offering these new products to our clients at NAB, especially as the popularity of 3D productions grow within the industry.”

