SSL Appoints Mark Davidson as Global Systems and Solutions Business Development Manager

New Role Created to Enhance SSL’s Position in the Install and Integration Markets

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that Mark Davidson has joined the company in the newly created role of Global Systems and Solutions Business Development Manager. Davidson brings with him a wealth of industry experience, making him a valuable addition to the SSL team. Based in Munich, Germany, Davidson will be responsible for the SSL global strategic business development strategies in relation to the SSL Integration I/O and Workstation Partner Products (WPP) product portfolio, with a focus on, but not restricted to, the broadcast and system integration markets. Attendees of the 2012 NAB Show will have a chance to meet Davidson in person at the company’s booth (C2013).

“We searched for a long time to find the right person to represent SSL in the global install and integration markets, so it is simply great to have Mark on the team,” says Jim Motley, Head of Business, Workstation Partner Products for SSL. “With Mark on board, we have someone with a proven track record of establishing new routes to market. This capability is a key element for us and we are confident that he will help develop this growing sector for SSL. I’m confident that Mark will be a useful contact for both our existing partners and new clients alike.”

“I am really excited to join a company with the history and the pedigree of SSL,” states Davidson. “SSL’s reputation for quality and innovation, as well as the respect it has obtained from its peers, made accepting the offer to become part of the global SSL team a very simple decision. The company has some very exciting new products in development and I am looking forward to being part of the continuing SSL success story into the future.”

Davidson joins SSL with extensive sales and marketing as well as strategic business development experience within the broadcast, live performance and fixed installation markets on a pan global scale. Most recently, Davidson worked for Optocore, based in Munich, Germany, where he was responsible for the global sales and marketing function, as well as managing the back office sales and marketing and technical support teams. Prior to this, Davidson worked at Clear-Com as Regional Sales Manager for the Eastern United States region from a New York office, where, within a two-year period, he successfully oversaw an increase in turnover by more than double. Before New York, Davidson was International Sales Manager for Clear-Com located in Hamburg Germany, looking after the Eastern Central and Western Europe regions. Previously he also worked for Riedel Communications on a number of very high-profile broadcast communication infrastructure-based projects.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.