Matrox Announces Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer 5.5

A complete solution for inexpensive HD capture, monitoring, and output plus lightning fast H.264 encoding

Matrox Video Products Group today announced support for the newly released Avid Media Composer V5.5 editing system. Matrox MXO2 Mini turns a user’s HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with unique color calibration tools. The small, lightweight, external box is ideal for file-based workflows in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans. It provides HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output and cross-platform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations. Users can also take advantage of the Matrox Vetura Capture application for quick and easy capture to Avid DNxHD or other popular Avid-supported codecs. Media Composer V5.5 adds support for new 720p and 1080p workflows with Matrox MXO2 Mini including the ability to select PsF or true P output in 1080p modes.

“We spearheaded our openness initiative with the Matrox MXO2 Mini and this decision has proved very fruitful. This platform has given Avid Media Composer release 5.0 an excellent HDMI monitoring tool for digital workflows,” said David Colantuoni, Director, Product Management, Avid Technology. “In addition, our new release of Avid Media Composer 5.5 brings new format and frame rate support and unique H.264 delivery options with Matrox MAX technology. Our continuing relationship with Matrox is a benefit to our mutual customers.”

“Avid's support of Matrox MXO2 Mini was the talk of NAB and IBC 2010, giving Media Composer users a very cost-effective HD monitoring solution at just $449,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. “But that's not the only benefit of Matrox products for Avid users. The version of Matrox MXO2 Mini with the built-in MAX H.264 encoding accelerator option at just $849 lets Mac users deliver H.264 files for the web, iPad, iPhone, and other mobile devices, directly from Media Composer at speeds up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality. Matrox MAX even lets them deliver directly from Media Composer up to three times faster than other popular encoders.”

Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer V5.5 will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in the Matrox booth SL2515.

Key features of Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer

• Turns an HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with unique color calibration tools

• Small, lightweight, external box for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Cross-platform support – Mac and PC; laptops, desktops, and workstations

• HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output

• Stereo RCA and up to 8 channels of HDMI audio output

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

• Matrox MAX option for lightning fast H.264 encoding directly from Media Composer on the Mac

Price and availability

Matrox MXO2 Mini, priced at $449 US (£338, €382) and Matrox MXO2 Mini with MAX, priced at $849 US (£644, €758) not including local taxes, are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Driver versions 5.1 for PC and 2.2 for Mac will be available to registered users as free downloads from the Matrox website to coincide with Avid’s software release.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.