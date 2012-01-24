Sencore Launches Web-Based Probe for Monitoring 10GbE Networks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Jan. 24, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced the availability of a Web-based probe for monitoring and troubleshooting 10GbE IP networks in large cable, IPTV, and satellite broadcast chains. With the VB330 probe, operators can view the inner workings of the provider's 10GbE backbone network and proactively correct errors in the IP transmission that could affect the customer's viewing experience.

"Since many large networks are unmonitored, transmission issues can be very hard to find and troubleshoot. The VB330 provides an ideal solution by enabling operators to identify the root cause of IP delivery issues and pinpoint the failure quickly and easily, before it affects customer service," said Jeff Briden, vice president of product management and customer satisfaction at Sencore. "The VB330 should be standard equipment in any 10GbE network as a tool for reducing operational costs and enabling efficient, high-quality video delivery to improve the end-customer's viewing experience."

The VB330 probe can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the ability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central headends and network architectures. The VB330 features a patented, easy-to-use visual interface for measuring and monitoring IP signals throughout the network. The system can be controlled directly via a standard Web browser or by a VideoBRIDGE controller system.

As the newest and most powerful member in Sencore's VideoBRIDGE product line, the VB330 probe offers maximum benefit when used in tandem with other blades and probes that make up a complete VideoBRIDGE monitoring system.

The VB330 is now shipping and available for purchase.

