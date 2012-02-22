Mike Piper joins Visionary Solutions as head of sales and marketing

Visionary Solutions has appointed Mike Piper as its new VP of sales and marketing. In his new role, Piper will be responsible for leading global sales, marketing and new product development efforts for the company’s IPTV products, including the AVN443 encoder.

Piper, a former co-founder and director of product marketing at Telestream, most recently served as the product marketing manager for video walls and multi-viewers at RGB Spectrum.

See Visionary Solutions at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9005.