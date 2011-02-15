High Resolution Systems Announces UDC 3.2.2 Software Release with Many New Features and Improved Functionality

High Resolution Systems LLC has introduced a new software release for its Universal Device Controller (UDC). UDC 3.2.2 includes numerous new features and improvements to enhance the user experience.

"We have been listening to our customers and, as a result, have added a lot of new features to UDC 3.2.2, improved existing functionality and upgraded some of the user interface," says sales engineer Drew Taylor.

UDC 3.2.2 now supports the new UDC-210 21-button panel controller for UDC software and offers additional button colors; new font colors for buttons; and Context Menus to add and remove buttons, add and remove image, and add and remove background image.

A new font and colors have been enabled for the web server; web server image caching for browsers has also been added.

Other new features include a disable button; a Ping function for all IP-enabled controllers and devices; the ability to switch physical with virtual controllers for the UDC-400 controller; Treeview control for command sets with search ability; and command sets for Christie digital projectors, Evertz EQT series routers, Adtec Edie 4111, Dataton WATCHOUT production computers and display cluster protocols, Doremi Nugget, DTvideoLabs Playback Pro, and High Resolution Systems' UDC remote control.

Licensing for UDC: ONE, UDC: LITE, UDC: WEB and UDC: PRO has also been added.

Improvements have been made on all UDC-400 LED controls and all controller user interfaces; efficiency improvements have been introduced on the TCP and Telnet engines.

In addition, two new, cost-effective options for UDC controllers are now available: Lightware 16x16 RCP with 32 buttons and Lightware 32x32 RCP with 64 buttons. "Each is rack-mountable and has an Ethernet connection so you can easily put these on a network in different areas," says Taylor.

Pricing for UDC controller software packages is as follows:

UDC: ONE, which controls one configured device and supports one controller/button panel and includes matrix router control functions, is $995.

UDC: LITE, which controls six configured devices and supports one controller/button panel and includes matrix router control functions, is $1,695.

UDC: WEB, which builds on UDC: LITE with an additional web server for remote clients via any web browser and one custom controller, is $2,995.

UDC: PRO, which controls up to 30 configured devices and has up to 25 custom controllers, web server, protocol translation, Listen & Learn and more, is $5,495.

UDC: PRO with UDC-400, which includes all the features of UDC: PRO plus the UDC-400 40-button panel with color LED indicators, is $5,995.

The new UDC-210 21-button panel for UDC software is priced at $99.

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.highresolutionsystems.com or call 1-888-587-5587.