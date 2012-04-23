Blackmagic Design Announces New Price for Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price on its popular all in one video routers. The Micro Videohub will reduce in price to US$1,495, Smart Videohub will reduce to US$1,995 and Compact Videohub will reduce to US$3,995.

Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220.

Micro Videohub features 16 x 16 3 Gb/s SDI routing with full reclocking in a space saving 1 rack unit size. Smart Videohub includes the same 16 x 16 3 Gb/s SDI routing with reclocking, as well as a built in control panel in a 1 rack unit size. Compact Videohub offers a large 40 x 40 3 Gb/s SDI routing with reclocking in a small 2 rack unit size.

"We designed the Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub to offer high quality 3 Gb/s SDI routing in a compact size, while still being affordable for everyone," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, "Now, with this new affordable price, Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub are available to smaller studios on the tightest budgets. Unlike other low cost solutions, with Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub you get all the professional features without any limitations!"

Micro Videohub, Smart Videohub and Compact Videohub is available now from US$1,495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

