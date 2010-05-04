Live Event Leader MB Productions Adds Vista Spyder To Inventory

MB Productions in Fairfield, New Jersey, one of the New York Metro area's most trusted video production companies, has added a Vista Spyder X20 video processor to its inventory. With over 30 years of live event experience, from elaborate product launch events to outdoor concerts, MB Productions offers the latest video components to enhance the image of their customers.

"Adding the Spyder will enable us to have complete flexibility for our clients," says Brian Brooks, President of MB Productions. "Not a lot of vendors on the East Coast have this kind of technology. Spyder allows us to not only deliver multiple signals to a variety of destinations, but also handle last-minute additions from our clients. And its vast array of outputs adds value for our customers."

Brooks plans to deploy the Spyder "for every multi-screen show where we need to have unique content routed to different destinations." A prime example of a major multi-screen show is the annual NBA Draft which features two outboard screens, a plasma screen over the Commissioner's shoulder and several sets of monitors. "We always have the challenge of multiple sources and multiple program outputs for the NBA Draft," he notes. "This one product will give us all the flexibility and quality control we need to route signals of any type to any destination."

Brooks believes the Spyder's greatest attribute is its ease of use. "It doesn't require pre-programming," he points out. "We can actually develop and change things very readily at the show site. It's really designed for many of the last-minute challenges that tend to be standard operating procedure in live event production."

He found the company to be "very responsive and friendly" as he explored purchasing the Spyder. "The Vista name has such a great reputation and all the staff were very approachable. As a business owner that's very important for me. I know they'll support us, as new Spyder owners, with everything we need."

About MB Productions

New Jersey-based MB Productions (www.mbvideo.com) is one of the New York Metro area's most trusted video production companies and a provider of cutting-edge large venue DLP video projectors, integrated HD/SD camera packages, outdoor displays, seamless switching and monitors' reinforcement. From an elaborate product launch or premier awards show to a concert at Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall MBP has the experience and dedication to ensure that its clients' productions run seamlessly.

About Vista Systems

Vista Systems was acquired by Christie, a global leader in visual solutions for business, entertainment and industry, to create a comprehensive source for image processing and projection solutions. The acquisition combines the power and flexibility of Vista's video switchers and real-time windowing and composition products with the power, performance and reliability of award-winning Christie projection systems. Vista Systems' switchers have become the industry standard for live multiple-destination video and data mixed signal switching. For more information on Vista Systems, visit their website at www.vistasystems.net.