Sennheiser Presents the K-array Demo Room at InfoComm 2012

Las Vegas – June 6, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it will host a demo room during InfoComm 2012 featuring brand new product offerings from its premium distributed brand, Italian loudspeaker manufacturer K-array. The demo room, which is open to all InfoComm attendees, will include the full line of K-array products including the concert speakers, portable speaker systems and installed sound speakers. In addition to the new portable Redline series models, new speaker solutions for install will be showcased.

In between the K-array sessions, Sennheiser will conduct personalized demos of its Audio Distribution Network (ADN), Tourguide EK1039 and wireless microphone systems.

Participants who register in advance will receive a free K-array ecodock, a compact, wireless, battery-free loudspeaker designed for iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S which offers an added 10 dB to calls and music. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Sennheiser booth to preview new Sennheiser and K-array products, and experience an innovative, all-new concept product from Sennheiser.

• When:

Wednesday, June 13, 2012 through Friday, June 15, 2012, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (Register for your preferred time slot at www.sennheiserusa.com/infocommdemo)

• Where:

Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Audio Demo Room N119 (Sennheiser), Las Vegas, NV 89109

• Who should attend:

- Live sound professionals

- System integrators

- Contractors

- Consultants

- Anyone with a need for sophisticated speaker technology

For more information and to register, please visit www.sennheiserusa.com/infocommdemo

About K-array

The incredibly thin and lightweight K-array loudspeakers are manufactured in

Italy and distributed in the U.S. and Canada exclusively by Sennheiser. Despite their small size, K-array speakers deliver impressive power and sound quality for small, me-dium and large-scale applications, including touring, special events, installed sound and broadcast. For more information, please visit www.k-array.com.

About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is a world-leading manufacturer of microphones, headphones and wireless transmission systems. Established in 1945 in Wedemark, Germany, Sennheiser is now a global brand represented in 60 countries around the world with U.S. headquarters in Old Lyme, Conn. Sennheiser's pioneering excellence in technology has rewarded the company with numerous awards and accolades including an Emmy, a Grammy, and the Scientific and Engineering Award of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.