Gepco® International Announces Distribution Partnership with Westlake Electronic Supply

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, MARCH 6, 2012 — Gepco International and General Cable are pleased to announce the addition of Westlake Electronic Supply as a new distributor for Gepco® Brand and SheerWire™ products in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

“When you have the opportunity to work with one of the premiere specialty distributors in the nation, not much is left to be stated except ‘full speed ahead!’” said Mike Murphy, Vice President of Sales, Gepco Brand Products. “This is an exciting partnership on many levels for both companies.”

“Gepco will undoubtedly learn a great deal about servicing clients within the Westlake market while also developing new products for it,” said Bob Kenny, Vice President and General Manager, Gepco Brand and Communication Products. “Meanwhile, General Cable and the Gepco Brand will bring new dimensions to the Westlake portfolio to help them further fulfill the needs of the loyal clients they have serviced for 60 years.”

“With everything that Gepco has to offer, this was an easy decision. Gepco’s sincere interest in taking care of the customer fits right in with Westlake’s motto, ‘Service is our Policy,’” said Matt Granard, Vice President, Westlake Electronic Supply. “We’re very excited to promote and distribute Gepco, SheerWire and General Cable in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

For 60 years, Westlake Electronic Supply has made service the cornerstone of its business. A proud family business currently managed by its third generation, Westlake has grown into the Northwest's leading supplier of electronic components for the Broadcast, Audio/Video, Telecommunication, RF and other markets. Westlake stocks and has access to more than 150,000 items, including all types of electronic wire, cable, patchbays, connectors, adapters, A/V routers and edge products.

About Gepco International

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. www.gepco.com

About General Cable

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.