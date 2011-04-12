INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) GIVES FULL HIGH DEFINITION TUNE UP TO ITS MODULAR MOBILE RF PLATFORM ENG NEWS VEHICLE FOR THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Provides Broadcasters Efficiency through Simplicity with

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will be rolling out its fully HD Microwave Service Company (MSC) Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) broadcast ENG news vehicle at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6432). The MMRP in full HD configuration was designed and integrated by Microwave Service Company (MSC), the engineering, integration and installation group of IMT.

The MMRP offers superior gas mileage, along with a very flexible and efficient platform for today’s smaller news crews. Now available in a full HD-SDI configuration, the MMRP (also available in SD), features a full-width removable rack with 27RU, comfortable seating for two, an integrated I/O panel, both a 4 dB omni and a 14 dB directional high-gain microwave antennas with pan & tilt, and an in-dash 3G/4G Ford installed computer system.

Other new features this year include a standard 2000 watt inverter, a standard extra-wide editing bench with flip-up lid and camera storage, an optional 275 amp alternator, and optional LED scene lighting.

“The MMRP was created to meet the increasing demand for an affordable, fuel-efficient alternative to a full-size ENG van,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “The MMRP is a state-of-the-art, cost-effective, full HD broadcast news vehicle that can provide broadcasters a variety of options and configurations based on their needs and budgets.”

MSC can transfer existing gear or provide options for full HD or SD audio/video/RF equipment packages. The compact pneumatic mast, low-maintenance design and efficient workflow platform come together in a cost-effective system.

In addition, the MMRP features the Ford Transit Connect truck chassis, based on Motor Trend Magazine's “Truck of the Year,” and comes equipped with a compact Will-Burt NightScan mast.

Available in many configurations, the MMRP works well in urban and rural environments. A shorter wheelbase and lower center of gravity contribute to the vehicle’s overall ease of maneuverability, including parallel parking.

“The MMRP is all about efficiency through simplicity, and we look forward to demonstrating the abundance of features the MMRP has to offer our potential customers and the media at this year’s NAB,” adds Shpock.

