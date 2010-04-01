Ross Video Releases Fiber Splitter Solutions at NAB 2010

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – April 1, 2010 – Ross Video will be releasing a range of fiber optic splitters allowing end users the ability to distribute optical signals without the need for electrical conversion.

Releasing at NAB 2010 are a range of optical splitters: single and dual 1x2, 1x4 and single 1x8. The passive optical splitters are designed to be housed in the openGear frame offering complete fiber solutions in one platform.

“Our optical splitters further broaden our fiber portfolio, allowing customers to build complete fiber infrastructures using Ross products”, said Eric Goodmurphy, Gear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “The ability to split signal paths in the optical domain offers significant cost savings in a distribution system where signal paths may be split for distribution or monitoring purposes”.

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross DashBoard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products

for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

