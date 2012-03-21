never.no, Vizrt announce partnership
Never.no has signed a preferred partnership agreement with Vizrt, under which both companies will promote and support each other's products.
Together, the companies will offer a best-in-class solution for interacting with audiences in real-time via Facebook, Twitter and second-screen apps, and then displaying the results of those interactions.
The partnership gives never.no access to a growing network of broadcasters that use Vizrt products, while Vizrt gains a way to provide the social TV solutions to its graphics customers.
See never.no at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4730.
See Vizrt at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5605.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox