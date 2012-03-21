never.no, Vizrt announce partnership

Never.no has signed a preferred partnership agreement with Vizrt, under which both companies will promote and support each other's products.

Together, the companies will offer a best-in-class solution for interacting with audiences in real-time via Facebook, Twitter and second-screen apps, and then displaying the results of those interactions.

The partnership gives never.no access to a growing network of broadcasters that use Vizrt products, while Vizrt gains a way to provide the social TV solutions to its graphics customers.

See never.no at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4730.

See Vizrt at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5605.