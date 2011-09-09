Envivio Launches Industry’s First Converged Software-Based Platform for Broadcast and Multi-Screen Encoding, Transcoding and Packaging

Version 3.0 Firmware for 4Caster C4 Extends Envivio’s Multi-Screen Offering for Satellite and Cable Operators with Addition of MPEG-2 and IP Statmux Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, 9 September, 2011 (IBC Stand 1.D73) – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today introduced version 3.0 firmware for 4Caster™ C4, its flagship multi-profile encoding/transcoding solution. 4Caster C4 is the industry’s first and only platform to support a broad range of functions—including encoding, transcoding, packaging, encryption and publishing—in a single system that delivers broadcast-quality TV, HTTP adaptive streaming and 3GPP mobile video. Version 3.0 also adds support for MPEG-2 encoding and IP statistical multiplexing of H.264 and MPEG-2 video streams for cable and satellite broadcast services.

“Video networks today need to be built to deliver TV without Boundaries™ to both the traditional television set and the growing variety of mobile and Internet-connected devices, creating complex challenges for network and content owners to meet consumer expectations for a high quality of experience,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO. “With its new firmware upgrade, 4Caster C4 is an even more powerful encoding platform optimized to support today’s services and also accommodate the constantly growing range of devices.”

The new firmware adds several features that are designed to enhance bandwidth efficiency, improve video quality, reduce costs and improve density:

- IP Statmux: Integrated statistical multiplexing eliminates points of failure since an external multiplexer is not required. Bandwidth efficiency for variable bit-rate applications in satellite direct-to-home (DTH) or cable networks can be improved by up to 50%.

- MPEG-2 Support: The addition of MPEG-2 encoding enables service providers to support legacy broadcast services in addition to multi-screen. Operators can improve video quality thanks to Envivio’s software-based compression architecture that avoids the chipset limitations inherent in hardware-based encoders.

- Common Encoding: By encoding once and then converting to specific output formats, efficiency and density are significantly improved compared to prior architectures requiring a separate broadcast and multi-screen headend infrastructure. With the 3.0 software deployed on the 4Caster C4 Gen III hardware platform, Envivio can achieve higher density and significantly lower operating cost per channel than other solutions.

- Foresight™ Advanced Pre-Processing: Envivio has made further improvements to its proprietary codec with the addition of the new Foresight™ algorithm, which improves quality and compression efficiency by analyzing the structure and complexity of H.264 video sources to optimize transcoding.

- Video Quality Monitoring: The new video quality monitoring feature of 4Caster C4 3.0 internally monitors ingest and output streams and provides an objective video quality score for all resolutions and all bit rates. This allows the operator to easily monitor the quality of service without having to deploy separate and costly quality control equipment.

- Image Insertion: Emergency alert systems, blackout control, channel branding and advertisement overlays can be supported directly from the encoder, eliminating the need to convert to baseband and utilize additional third-party equipment.

Envivio is showcasing this architecture at IBC, stand 1.D73. Version 3.0 firmware is available immediately for existing 4Caster C4 Gen III and 4Caster C4² installations. For information on upgrading to the latest release, please contact your Envivio sales representative or Envivio Support. Contact information and product details can be found online at www.Envivio.com.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Envivio’s customers include global tier-1 service providers, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, seven of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan.

Envivio is a registered trademark and 4Caster, Envivio Genesis and TV without Boundaries are trademarks of Envivio, Inc. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.