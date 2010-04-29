NewTek TriCaster Brings HD Portable Live Production to Schools with TriCasts America: Varsity Tour

SAN ANTONIO - April 29, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced NewTek TriCasts America: Varsity Tour. From May 11-June 9, 2010, NewTek goes on the road in what could be the world's smallest, HD live television production vehicle, demonstrating the newly launched, award-winning TriCaster TCXD850 portable live production system and 3PLAY, a portable, multi-channel HD/SD slow motion replay system. NewTek will visit multiple cities to host live events, inviting audiences to check out the benefits of a giant live HD TV truck that fits in a backpack. Launching in New York, and culminating in Atlanta, the Varsity Tour will showcase live demos at high-profile venues, like New York's St. John's University, varsity practice facility, and hockey's oldest cathedral, Matthew's Arena at Northeastern University, Boston.

The public is invited to participate in the TriCasts America: Varsity Tour. Event reservations are limited, so sign up now for the ride of a lifetime at: www.varsitytour.com.

May 11-12: Streaming Media East, New York

May 13: St. John's University, New York

May 14: Onondaga Community College, Syracuse, NY

May 19: Northeastern University, Boston, MA

May 21: Crown Plaza Hotel, Hartford, CT

May 24: Durham Bulls Field House, Raleigh, NC

May 25: Charlotte Knights Stadium, Charlotte, NC

June 8-9: SVG College Sports Video Summit, Atlanta

"By using state-of-the-art, easy-to-use production equipment like NewTek TriCaster, the St. John's Athletic Communications Office produces some 100 live sporting events and 200 on-demand video highlight and feature packages, across 17 varsity sports throughout the year," said Mark Fratto, associate athletics director for Communications, St. John's University. "Thanks to TriCaster, we are able to use video as a platform to generate publicity for every coach and student-athlete with virtually no additional costs, beyond our initial investment."

The latest addition to the TriCaster line of portable live production systems, TriCaster TCXD850 has a 22-channel HD/SD live production switcher in a rack mount form factor, with redundant power and removable storage; eight external sources, eight virtual/mix channels; live HD virtual sets and advanced matte generation; overlay with rotation, positioning and scaling in 3D plus animated effects; HD live streaming; increased media player capabilities; and multi-view monitoring of all inputs and outputs.

"In the school sports industry, NewTek TriCaster is the solution of choice for portable live production," said Michael Kornet, chief marketing officer, NewTek. "More and more, schools are choosing NewTek to deliver network-quality, HD live productions."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by schools, sports organizations, broadcasters, houses of worship, government agencies, and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern University, St. John's University, Xavier University, NBA Development League, New York Giants, NHL, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, "Furious World," MTV Music Group, Fox News, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe," and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

# # #

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, 3D Arsenal and LightWave Rendition are trademarks of NewTek.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.