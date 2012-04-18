Integrated Microwave Technologies features RF Central microLite HD Elite

Integrated Microwave Technologies is showcasing its RF Central microLite HD Elite system at the 2012 NAB Show.

The RF Central microLite HD Elite system is a complete video RF link in a portable package. Featuring IMT’s microLite HD transmitter and microLite HD receiver, this complete setup includes hand-selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight.

The receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8GHz unlicensed or 2GHz licensed bands.

The microLite HD compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter can deliver up to 200mW from a package of less than 12cu in. The latency is less than four frames in low latency setting. It also features H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities while operating in the standard 2K DVB-T COFDM mode.

See Integrated Microwave Technologies at 2012 NAB Show C6432 and OE1569.