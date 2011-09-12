Monroe Electronics Appoints Jim Heminway as COO

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 12, 2011 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems (DAS) subsidiary, leading suppliers of Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) equipment to the broadcast and cable industries, today announced the appointment of Jim Heminway as Monroe Electronics' COO. In this new role, Heminway will be responsible for developing both short-term and long-range growth strategies targeting further growth through the development of innovative products and new business opportunities.

"Jim's foresight and business acumen have been critical to the company's entry into the EAS market, its acquisition of key businesses and technologies, and its unmatched success in creating leading-edge EAS equipment for the cable, radio and TV broadcast, campus, IPTV, and emergency operations center markets," said William Vosteen, president of Monroe Electronics. "Furthermore, with his guidance, Monroe Electronics has drastically improved its manufacturing capabilities through new product development that has increased the company's profitability. Jim is a natural fit as our new COO."

Heminway joined Monroe Electronics nearly 14 years ago from Sigma International, a designer and manufacturer of advanced medical infusion devices. His work there encompassed all areas of manufacturing, engineering management, new product development, sales, and marketing. During Heminway's tenure at Monroe Electronics, he recognized opportunities in the CATV Emergency Alert System market and oversaw the company's purchase of both Sprint North Supply's EAS business and Altronix, a manufacturer of cable video crawl equipment. In 2009, he negotiated the acquisition of Digital Alert Systems, adding the company to the growing divisions of Monroe Electronics.

Information about EAS products from Monroe and DAS is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.digitalalertsystems.com or www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

