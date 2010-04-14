Azzurro exhibits technology

The systems integration company Azzurro is exhibiting in the North Hall, N 615. The company recently won a Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award for its work on NY1 News, Time Warner Cable's 24-hour news channel in New York City. It is one of the most advanced newsgathering operations in the world, according to company officials.

Marc Bressack reviewed the company's lineage for me, emphasizing the depth of experience it has in its staff. Many of the company's executives are long-time broadcast and system integrators, so they know the territory — and most importantly the technology.

New York broadcasters and content producers will recognize the company from its division, "The Switch," which handles much of the routing of video traffic in the Northeast.

Need help in your next project? Check them out at, www.azzurrohd.com.