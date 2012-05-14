Thinklogical Adds Vice President of Federal Sales

Randy Ridley, Successful Federal Sales Veteran, Joins Company to Extend Thinklogical’s Leadership in Government, Defense and Intelligence Markets

Milford, CT - Thinklogical, the leading provider of fiber optic video routing and KVM extension systems, today announced that Randy Ridley has joined the company as vice president of Federal sales and will be based in the Washington, D.C. area. Randy has successfully led Federal selling efforts for several companies, including Elumens (3D visualization), MetaCarta (geographic search software), Siemens and Narus (cyber security software). Randy also served in the US Navy as an officer in the area of surface warfare. He holds a B.A. in History from the University of Iowa and an M.A. in National Security Studies from George Washington University. In his new role at Thinklogical, Randy will be a member of Thinklogical’s senior executive team lead by Joe Pajer, chief executive officer.

“Thinklogical delivers the highest levels of security and performance for video and KVM routing for distributed computing environments in the government, defense and intelligence markets,” said Mr Pajer. “In 2011, we successfully launched several new products for these markets, obtained new customers including NATO and US Navy BAMS, and achieved an EAL-4 Common Criteria certification. Adding Randy’s deep knowledge in the technology industry coupled with his outstanding track record in Federal government sales is a tremendous asset for Thinklogical as we continue our leadership and expand our presence in this market. His experience and skills are a welcome addition to our team.”

“It is an exciting time to join the Thinklogical team as the vice president of Federal sales,” said Mr. Ridley. “The continued adoption of Thinklogical’s technology throughout the Federal market and the company’s recent EAL-4 accreditation, combined with winning NATO and TEMPEST approvals, is strong validation of the market opportunity for Thinklogical’s solutions. My goal is to build and strengthen our focus in order to provide the most innovative, high performance, and secure fiber-based solutions to this market.”

About Thinklogical

Thinklogical is the leading manufacturer and provider of fiber optic KVM, video, audio, and peripheral extension and routing solutions, as well as NATO Information Assurance (Common Criteria, EAL4) accredited fiber matrix routers. Entertainment, government, scientific and industrial customers worldwide rely on Thinklogical’s products and solutions for optimal performance in secure visual computing environments. Thinklogical helps customers reduce overall cost and dramatically enhance workflow dynamics within complex computing, broadcast, post production and AV infrastructures. Thinklogical sells primarily through integrator and VAR channels, and is privately held and headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.

