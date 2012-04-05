LYNX Technik to Debut SHUFFLEMAX™ Audio and Metadata Embedder / De-Embedder at NAB 2012

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching its SHUFFLEMAX Audio and Metadata Embedder / De-Embedder at NAB 2012. This 3G/HD/SD-SDI multi-functional module (model PDM 5289) expands the Series 5000 card and rack-based signal processing solutions. It will be showcased at NAB 2012 booth N4433.

To address the ever increasing technical demands of modern digital multi-format installations, LYNX designed SHUFFLEMAX, a highly flexible and multi-functional module. Its primary function allows almost unlimited shuffling of embedded audio channels and metadata.

SHUFFLMAX is a 16-channel audio embedder and de-embedder for SDI video, and due to its feature-rich design, can also be used for a multitude of other broadcast applications that require the management of multi-channel audio, metadata and audio / video delays.

SHUFFLEMAX is also a flexible metadata extractor, shuffler and embedder to visualize, decode and shuffle any metadata that is present in the SDI stream. SHUFFLEMAX visualizes all ancillary (ANC) data within HANC and VANC, and metadata can be extracted, replaced or passed transparently.

SHUFFLEMAX also functions as a 32-channel audio processor with three internal mono crossbars for complete audio mapping control of embedded and external audio. It features automatic AV timing compensation, which ensures the input to output timing is always maintained.

SHUFFLEMAX also functions as a DolbyE synchronizer where it will establish and maintain critical guard band timing for an embedded DolbyE stream. It will also synchronize and align an external DolbyE stream.

In addition, SHUFFLEMAX provides 15 frame video delay and four sets of 8 x AES audio delay.

SHUFFLEMAX is controlled by the LYNX Technik APPolo Control System, which communicates the module’s status, and provides module control, monitoring, and configuration through a user-friendly graphical interface.

The new PDM 5289 SHUFFLEMAX module is compatible with all Series 5000 2RU and 1RU card frames and occupies a single card slot. Each rack frame is pre-wired for the APPolo Control System with a termination panel provided for control system interfacing.

