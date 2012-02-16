Antelope Audio’s Zodiac DACs with iPad Control Bring Extra Level of Convenience and Performance to Audiophiles and Music Lovers

Santa Monica, February 15, 2012 —Antelope Audio’s Zodiac D/A converters are now compatible with iPad, allowing music lovers to enjoy pristine audio of up to 384 kHz, played and controlled from their iPad through the Zodiac DAC.

It is easy to connect and operate. Simply plug an Apple(R) Camera Connection Kit jack into the iPad and then plug in a USB cable to the Zodiac DAC – that’s it. The devices are connected. Then swiftly tap the Music App on the iPad and play the track.

“The compatibility between Zodiac DACs and iPad makes it easier than ever to enjoy high-resolution music from just about any location,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales and Marketing, Antelope Audio, USA. “As the market evolves and adapts to smaller multifunctional devices — such as the iPad — we want to ensure that we are able to help deliver the highest possible audio quality to all music lovers. We are proud we are giving the people the opportunity to experience the pleasure of pristine audio with just a simple set up of a PC, MAC and now even iPad.”

The Zodiac DACs are compatible with iPads running the latest operating system (e.g. 5.0.1 or later). The DACs support files up to 384 kHz and FLAC files through FLAC player up to 192 kHz.

Short video demonstrating the plug & play functionality of iPad and Zodiac DACs is available here or paste http://bit.ly/zYbAl0 into your browser.

About Zodiac Gold 384 kHz D/A Converter

The Antelope Audio Zodiac Gold is a sophisticated and powerful DAC, Pre-Amp and Headphone Amp engineered to deliver pristine audio with keenly articulated pitch and a spectacular soundstage. The DAC received the prestigious Audio Excellence Award 2012, Tokyo, Japan. The unique sound of Zodiac D/A converters is based on Antelope's Oven Controlled Oscillator and 64-bit clocking technology used by the world’s top audio engineers. Zodiac Gold DAC is among the very few on the market with 384 kHz audio streaming capability thanks to the custom designed USB controller chip that streams digital audio up to 480 Mbits. A dual-stage headphone driver architecture unveils every sonic detail, while the relay based volume control assures superb stereo imaging at any listening level.