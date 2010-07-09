Most Complete Platforms for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium Now Shipping – Matrox MXO2 Family for PC

Matrox Video Products Group today announced the immediate availability of support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software with Matrox MXO2 I/O devices for Windows. The key features of this new release include: full-resolution, full-frame-rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing via Matrox RT technology; lightning fast H.264 hardware encoding for Blu-ray, the Web, and mobile devices via Matrox MAX technology; and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion.

“The Matrox MXO2 devices deliver much more than just I/O for Adobe CS5 Production Premium,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “Users love the built-in color calibration tool for inexpensive HDMI monitoring and now the MAX versions give them even more added advantages. They benefit from lightning fast high definition H.264 file creation as well as Matrox RT technology that enhances the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine to save time and boost editing productivity.”

Key features of the Matrox MXO2 family for PC

• Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Works with Windows 7 and Windows Vista (64-bit) laptops and desktops

• Broadcast quality HD/SD video and audio input/output

• Flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras, and workflows

• Captures to HD and SD codecs – 8- and 10-bit uncompressed and highly efficient Matrox MPEG-2 I-frame

• Extensive application support including Adobe Premiere Pro, Encore, Photoshop, and After Effects

• 10-bit HDMI input, output and monitoring with calibration controls including blue-only

• 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross conversion on capture and output

• Matrox A/V Tools application for fast capture/playback of audio, video, and still frames

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Additional features with Matrox MAX

• Lightning fast H.264 encoding with Adobe Media Encoder, Premiere Pro and Encore

• Matrox RT technology that enhances the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine to provide full-resolution, full-frame-rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing and advanced realtime Matrox Flex CPU effects

Price and availability

Adobe CS5 support for the Matrox MXO2 devices for Windows (Mtx.utils 3.0) is available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website. Matrox RT features and H.264 encoding acceleration can be added to systems using versions of the MXO2 family without MAX by adding a Matrox CompressHD card.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.