WAVES AUDIO APPOINTS CLYNE MEDIA TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS INITIATIVES

— Clyne Media’s role increases in scope as Waves expands its global marketing efforts —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 29, 2010 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces the appointment of Nashville- and New York-based firm Clyne Media, Inc. to handle its international public relations efforts, effective immediately. The two organizations already have a close working relationship, as for several years, Clyne Media has handled Waves’ PR in the United States. The announcement was made by Mick Olesh, Waves Executive VP, Sales & Marketing, and further underscores Waves’ commitment to its marketplace.

“We are thrilled to have Clyne Media take on our international PR,” stated Olesh. “As they have shown us through the years, Robbie and his team have a great reputation throughout the industry, with the right expertise and level of experience to get the job done. They continue to be an enormous asset for our company and loyal end user base, and expanding their duties beyond the United States market is a natural step forward for Waves, as we look to continue increasing our market share and brand awareness.”

Clyne Media is one of the industry’s premier specialized marketing communications/media relations agencies, serving the needs of leaders in the high-technology electronics and entertainment market sector and related industries. Continuing its stateside duties, additionally the company will now pursue new international editorial opportunities on behalf of Waves and help focus public relations efforts with industry editors and independent journalists worldwide.

Agency President/CEO Robert Clyne will continue to handle the account management, working closely with Udi Henis, Waves International Marketing, and Mick Olesh, while dedicated Clyne Media staff will cover media relations, technical writing, editing and other marketing communications initiatives.

“We are very excited to be expanding our duties with Waves,” Robert Clyne commented. “Waves is an unparalleled innovator in their markets, and the company upholds a determination and dedication to audio and the integration of new technology. They are the best at what they do, and they are the type of client with whom we are proud to do business. Our partnership over the years has been very fruitful, and this transition to Clyne Media’s new role will be very smooth. We look forward to all the great things we can accomplish together.”

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.