Dalet Broadens Integration Options with NLEs

Dalet Xtend module now provides seamless media and metadata exchanges between Dalet MAM platform and Avid NLEs, Adobe Premiere and Apple Final Cut Pro

Paris, France – April 9, 2012 – Dalet Digital Media Systems today announced more flexible and comprehensive integration support with several non-linear editing platforms. The Dalet Xtend module, originally created to facilitate a more fluid workflow between the Dalet Media Asset Management platform and Apple Final Cut Pro® systems, is being expanded to include similar media and metadata exchange capabilities with Avid Media Composer®, Avid NewsCutter®, Adobe® Premiere®, and other NLEs. This interoperability significantly increases productivity and collaboration for editing workgroups. Dalet Xtend for Avid will be demonstrated at NAB 2012 on the Dalet Stand (SL4615). Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere will be available later this year.

“Dalet Xtend makes the production workflow much more seamless in every scenario, whether it is for new production, program prep or sports. Designed originally for integrating with Final Cut Pro, Dalet Xtend has gotten excellent feedback from customers and we are pleased to make similar functionality available with other industry standard NLEs,” says Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet. “It relies on open development technology and allows editors working on NLEs to be tightly integrated into the overall production workflow rather than functioning in operational silos. Dalet Xtend also gives customers the flexibility to assemble their preferences for best-of-breed choices for production tools with the assurance that they can change their preferences in the future.”

With Dalet Xtend editors have access to media (videos, EDLS, shot selections, etc) and metadata that are stored in the Dalet content catalogue directly from their NLE workstations. From their Dalet workstations, prep-editors have access to incoming feeds while they are being recorded, and they have access to powerful search tools to find relevant material in the archive. They also have a rich set of prep-editing tools available from the same application that cover many pre-production tasks such as clip selection, storyboarding and even voice over recording. Clips, EDLs and videos are directly accessible from 3rd party NLEs, where more complex editing can be done. The finished work can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title, or saved against a placeholder - all with the appropriate metadata entries as the exchange process is not destructive to the metadata. Crucial information such as descriptive locators and usage rights flow back and forth and are tracked by the Dalet content catalogue thanks to intelligent genealogy.

The Dalet MAM engine expertly controls the metadata and media processes. Genealogy metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved and content is better referenced throughout, making searches of the content catalogue and archives more efficient; content is more readily accessible to everyone who needs it. Dalet Xtend can significantly reduce expensive in-suite production time, streamline the workflow and improve media management.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

####